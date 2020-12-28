Sioux Falls Here’s How & Where To Dump Your Christmas Tree Free

If you are ready to dump your Christmas Tree in Sioux Falls here's how to do it for free. Now through Sunday, January 10, 2021, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will offer two sites for residents to drop off their “Real” Christmas trees. No artificial trees accepted. There is no cost.

Drop-Off Hours:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 12 noon to 5 p.m. The sites will be closed on New Year's Day, Friday, January 1, 2021.

Two Drop-Off Locations:

East Side at 1015 East Chambers Street West of Cliff Ave. by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Access is available from North Drive to East Ash Street to Chambers Street, and from North Cliff Avenue to Chambers Street. The driveway just west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be the only access point.

West Side at 100 North Lyon Boulevard just West of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard, and from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard. The driveway just north of the railroad crossing will be the only access point.

You must remove all the stuff from the Christmas trees. So make sure and take off all lights, ornaments, decorations, and stands.

If you need more information just call the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill at 605-367-8162.