Sioux Falls Helpline Center Weekly Opportunities

The incredibly nice weather we've been blessed to enjoy lately has people pondering an early spring, and looking forward to all the season has to offer. The Helpline Center is looking at the coming season and planning too.

This is reflected in a couple of their volunteer opportunities this week.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls - It doesn't matter if you've never run a power tool, sawed a board, or aren't the best hammer-swinger in the world, the folks at Habitat can show you how it's done. They're looking for people to help them build homes. They're already scheduling groups for dates throughout the upcoming year. Now would be the perfect time to plan your organization or service group's activities, and Habitat is an awesome group to share your time and talents with.

Lifescape - Your help is needed to make this Easter a special one for the children and adults served by this wonderful organization. Many of them won't have the chance to spend time with family members at Easter and these baskets will raise their spirits and let them know they're loved. The baskets can be made from any item big or small and you're asked to decorate, fill and deliver them to Lifescape. All the ideas you need for decorations, as well as food/non-food and gift or toy items, can be found at Helpline Center.

For more information, see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, or just call 211.

