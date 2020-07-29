Sioux Falls Helpline Center Pairing People with Projects

It is hard to believe that kids will be starting school in a very short period of time. But start they will and many children in the Sioux Falls area rely on the backpacks and school supplies they receive from The Banquet's Project S.O.S (Supply Our Students) program when they do.

Through Friday, July 31, The Helpline Center is asking for volunteers (preferably family groups or close social groups to prevent COVID-19 issues) to help fill the donated backpacks with school supplies for distribution, and/or delivery (a new option this year) scheduled between August 10th and 22nd.

The Special Olympics 3rd Annual Plane Pull is happening this Saturday, August 1, at the Maverick Air Center and volunteers are needed to be timekeepers, rope holders, and more.

Some truly amazing volunteer opportunities can be found right now at the Butterfly House & Aquarium. They need butterfly and aquarium interpreters to make visitors' experiences entertaining and educational. You'll receive in-depth training which will make your time there as fun for you, as it is for guests. You can apply online with the Butterfly House and Aquarium right now.

Finally, Feeding South Dakota continues to seek people to help with the distribution of boxes and bags of emergency food. You'll be assigned a variety of tasks to help with the twice-weekly emergency food distribution at the former Fareway Foods supermarket on W. 41st Street. These community food distributions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 PM.

If these opportunities aren't what you're looking for, there are so many other ways to make a difference in Sioux Falls. The Helpline Center is great at connecting people with other people and organizations.

If you need more information call 211, see Helpline Center online and on Facebook.