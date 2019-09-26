Imagine your grandmother, grandfather, elderly friend or neighbor going hungry because they chose heat, electricity, medical care, paying rent or for medications over buying food.

Feeding America (parent organization for Feeding South Dakota) indicates 65% of seniors over the last year had to choose between buying food and meeting exactly those kinds of obligations or necessities.

Statistics from Feeding South Dakota reveal a sobering portrait of hungry senior citizens in our city and state. Almost 20% of South Dakotans who are 50 and older live below the poverty line and much of the time have very little money to spend on nutritious food.

Every month The Salvation Army, in partnership with the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), and Feeding South Dakota, facilitate the Senior Food Commodity Box Program. Eligible seniors (aged 60 & older) can receive a food box for free each month.

Each fall, another of the Salvation Army's wonderful partners, Comfort Keepers (an in-home Senior care service company) collects non-perishable food items to make sure those commodity boxes continue to help hungry seniors in the Sioux Falls area.

Comfort Keepers will be placing donation boxes in all Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations Fareway foods (Harrisburg, eastside Sioux Falls, and Tea), Franklin Food Market (711 North Cliff Avenue), The Inn on Westport, Senior Companions (4800 W 57th Street), AseraCare Hospice (528 N Sycamore Avenue), and at Active Generations (2300 W. 46th Street).

You can bring in your non-perishable food donations to these locations from Wednesday, October 2 through Wednesday, October 16.

For more information please call Comfort Keepers at 605-977-5513 and ask for Jason Feiock, or call The Salvation Army at 605-338-6649 ext. 312.