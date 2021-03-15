Sioux Falls Has Issued ‘Snow Alert’ Move Your Vehicles

Sioux Falls has seen over 5 inches of snow and that has prompted the issuance of a SNOW ALERT.

The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert on Monday, March 15, 2021. Plowing of emergency snow routes has begun and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Monday, March 15, 2021, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until the streets have been plowed.

Zone 2

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow removal ordinances may be ticketed and/or towed after the streets have been cleared.

City of Sioux Falls Zone Map

For more information, you can go to www.siouxfalls.org/snow.