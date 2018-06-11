Sioux Falls Has Got PRIDE

June is Pride month and in celebration, Sioux Falls has a ton of events going on this week all leading up to the big festival at Terrace Park.

The festivities kicked off last Friday with a ribbon cutting, complete with a rainbow ribbon and rainbow cupcakes.

According to SiouxFallsPride.org , "...Sioux Falls Pride had humble beginnings with the first festival welcoming around 1,000 patrons. Over the last several years the festival has grown to welcome nearly 10,000 visitors from all over the region. In addition to growth in attendance, Sioux Falls Pride has expanded festival offerings by growing family-friendly events, adding in Pride Week and diversifying marketing and community engagement efforts. In the last year, multiple local businesses have even started their own Sioux Falls Pride events."

The list of events has something for everybody. From family friendly events, to arcade games, to a bar crawl, and of course, drag shows!

Wednesday, June 13, 12 PM-Close -Electric Rainbow Arcade Takeover

Wednesday, June 13, 7 PM-Club David Zilla & Zoey (A thoughtful, witty indie comedy about family, gender identity, and the importance of accepting each other for who we really are.)

Thursday, June 14, 8 PM- The Love Cabaret at Icon Lounge

Thursday, June 14, 9 PM- Pride Karaoke at Billy Frogs

Friday, June 15, 5 PM - Rooftop Drag Bingo at Club David

Friday, June 15, 6 PM- Friday Night Chalk in Downtown Sioux Falls

Saturday, June 16, 10 AM- Drag Queen Story Hour at Downtown Public Library

Saturday, June 16, 12 PM- Pride in the Park at Terrace Park

Saturday, June 16, 5 PM- RainbowCon Downtown Bar Crawl

Saturday, June 16, Sundown- Rainbow the Falls at Falls Park

Saturday, June 16, 9 PM- The Official Sioux Falls Pride After Party/ Drag Show at Club David

Saturday, June 16, 8 PM- Pride After Dark at Icon Lounge

Sunday, June 17, 11:30 AM- Drag Brunch at Icon Lounge

For more details on these events and all things SuFu Pride you can check out their website here or their Facebook page here .

Oh, and make sure you use the hashtag #SuFuPride on all your social medias or it didn't really happen.

Oh, and did I mention that Blaise Keller from KDLT and me, Natasha from Hot 104.7, will be out at the park on Saturday helping to get things kicked off!!

Hope to see you there!

