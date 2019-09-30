Sioux Falls Has a National Blue Ribbon School

With 166 students the Challenge Center at Robert Frost Elementary school of Sioux Falls ranks among the best. Only 326 schools received this honor for 2019.

"The award is based on a school’s overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups."

Recently the Department of Education recognized public and non-public schools in the United States as their National Blue Ribbon Schools Program celebrates school excellence, turn around stories, and closing subgroup achievement gaps.

In Sioux Falls, the Challenge Center was highlighted in the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools category.

The Principal of the Challenge Center at Robert Frost Elementary school is Lynn Gillette.

According to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, students in grades second through fifth who tested as gifted on the CogAT (ability) and MAP/ITBS (achievement) are invited to attend the Challenge Center for accelerated learning and deeper inquiry, connections, and research. The school embraces a culture of continual improvement for its students and staff.

Source: National Blue Ribbon Schools Program