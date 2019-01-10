Sioux Falls Habitat ReStorAtion Art Auction

Want the opportunity to own amazing one of a kind works of art? This is your chance! The 6th annual Habitat Sioux Falls ReStorAtion Art Auction is Saturday, April 20th at the District in Sioux Falls.

They will feature unique works of art and furniture made from ReStore items. You will be amazed at what the local artists and makers create. In five years they've raised $44,790. This year's goal is to top $60,000!

Their goal is to raise awareness about Habitat for Humanity’s ministry, spotlight the value of recycling / upcycling / repurposing and the environmental impact and serve as a fundraiser for Habitat Sioux Falls.

Bangtail Band will be rocking. The cash bar will be open. And the dessert bar is always yummy. See you there. Admission is free. Invite your friends!

If you’re interested in upcycling home goods and home building materials into works of art and furniture, this is the event for you! Each submission must include at least one ReStore item. The creation is due March 18. If you’d like to participate siouxfallshabitat.org .