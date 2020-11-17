Sioux Falls Grocery Store Sells $374,000 Winning Lottery Ticket

If you purchased a Dakota Cash Lottery Ticket at HyVee on Marion Road for Saturday night's drawing, you could be holding a big winner.

The jackpot for Dakota Cash made its way up to $374,950 and that - according to Dakota News Now - is the 5th largest jackpot in the game's history.

The winning numbers for the November 14 drawing were 9, 18, 19, 30, and 34.

If you're holding the ticket, sign it and put it in a safe place, or head to your local South Dakota Lottery office to claim.

The jackpot resets to $20,000 for Wednesday night's drawing.