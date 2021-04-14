Sioux Falls’ Great Cardboard Boat Race Returns!

Are you a real McGyver? You know, a person who can, for instance--build a boat out of cardboard and duct tape, that will then actually float? Well if that is you, or someone you know, this wacky and crazy fun event hosted by Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is a do not miss happening!

The Great Cardboard Boat Race is coming up on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 1 to 3 PM, at Midco Aquatic Center. Boats must be powered by two humans ages 7 and older (no motors), can only be made of corrugated cardboard and duct tape. No wood, nails, staples, glue, styrofoam, fiberglass, paint, plastic, or chewing gum is allowed.

There are five age divisions which will be judged on creativity, seaworthiness, and of course, "first to sink"! Boat check-in begins at 9 AM and the racing at 10 AM. It is completely free to participate, but you must be pre-registered. You can do that at Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation online.

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department is providing life jackets which must be worn by participants and swimsuits are also required. (That's right, no naked cardboard boat paddling allowed!)

So get registered, gather your cardboard and duct tape, along with friends and family, and join in one of the most entertaining events in town!

For more information go to Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation online, on their Facebook page, or call 605-367-7665.