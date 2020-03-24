We all have our favorite restaurants in Sioux Falls. We'd like to see them stay open so that when we can gather with our friends out in public again, we have delicious meals to chow down on between laughs and snippets of conversation.

To that end, I would encourage everyone who can, to honor this Great American Takeout Tuesday, (March 24) by ordering food from your favorite Sioux Falls eateries, and using #GreatAmericanTakeout on whatever social media you choose to spread the word that today, March 24, is the day!

A couple of weeks ago, we had lunch with friends at The Keg on the eastside, and as usual, the food was hot and scrumptious in a way that always brings you back for more. I have been craving Keg chicken ever since. So I already have my order in today for a white meat dinner and a special treat - -gizzards! Yum!

So whatever you're craving, from burgers to lo mein, pizza to ribs, sandwiches and soup to seafood, chimichangas, chicken, chislic or chocolate cake...you can find it, with pickup, curbside, or delivery service at a multitude of Sioux Falls restaurants. So eat up!

You can see a listing of Sioux Falls restaurants with updated hours, open and closed status, and dining options at Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan.

Sources: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan and The Nation's Restaurant News

