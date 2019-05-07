Sioux Falls Graduation Times and Locations

It's the month of cap and gown ceremonies. Graduation! For high school and college students in Sioux Falls completing their education this will be a special time for both the student and parent. You’ll want to be practicing for that mortar board toss.

As we continue with sports activities and the hope of advancing to postseason play the 2019 graduating class is eager to walk across the stage to accept their diplomas.

One note for high schools, the South Dakota State High School State Track and Field Meet will be held in Brandon, Tea and Sioux Falls May 24-25.

Below is a list of schools with commencement dates and locations.

May 17 Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Falls Christian High School

May 18 Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Augustana University

May 19 University of Sioux Falls, Washington Pavilion

May 25 Augustana University, Sioux Falls Arena

May 26 Sioux Falls Public Schools, Sioux Falls Arena