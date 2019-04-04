Sioux Falls Golf Programs For Kids

Does your child want to get started playing golf or maybe wants to improve their game? Sioux Falls Golf is hosting a Youth Golf Programs Open House at Prairie Green Golf Course here in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, April 10th at 6:30 pm and everyone is invited to attend.

This is a great opportunity to meet with experienced golf instructors and find out more about the game. Here are some of the events they will be discussing:

Sioux Falls Golf Academy

PGA Junior League

The First Tee

2019 Sioux Falls City Golf Tour

Individual Instruction

Nike Golf Academy

You can chat with Sioux Falls Golf Player Development dirctor, Danny Sinksen. as well as Prairie Green's Assistant Pro, Mitch Brunick who will be on hand to go over all of the summer programs Sioux Falls Golf has to offer to youth golfers.

You can also get information on different camps, leagues, & lessons for kids of all ages and skill sets.

You and your aspiring golfer can join in the fun at Prairie Green on Wednesday April 10 at 6:30 pm. Get more information on Youth Programs by clicking on the Instructions tab at SiouxFallsGolf.com