It is that time of the year to get the clubs out and hit the links.

This year, however, we are all living through different times, but Sioux Falls Golf has been able to open up Prairie Green, Elmwood, and Kuehn Park to the public with certain safety protocols in place.

In addition to the courses opening up, Sioux Falls Golf has been able to host tournaments as well.

One of the upcoming events is my favorite golfing events all summer long in the Sioux Empire.

Sioux Falls Golf is offering its annual 64 person bracket style match play tournament.

I had so much fun playing and competing a year ago that I was counting the days until we got to start up again this summer.

One of my favorite parts about the tournament is it is a handicapped event so you get or give strokes depending on your handicap which helps level the playing field.

Plus the one on one competition adds to the fun and I personally like playing that way as compared to an entire field of 64.

For more information on all three courses and other events happening throughout the year, visit the Sioux Falls Golf website.

You can also find the information on how Sioux Falls Golf is keeping the course safe and what measures have been put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.