Sioux Falls Golf Courses Open This Week

Did you hear that? That loud scream of joy was your golf clubs sending out the first alert of spring play as the season is about to begin for area golfers.

Yes it will be soggy in several spots but that won't stop us from getting the first rounds in this week as the temperatures could climb into the low 70's. It will only be a tease however as the last few days of March will see temps in the upper 40's.

Those wanting to be the first on the fairway can look to Elmwood and Prairie Green golf courses. Elmwood will be open to all walkers but if you want a cart it's first come-first serve. And you will need to stay on the cart path due to the wet conditions. The east nine-hole course will be your only access plus the driving range will be open.

At Prairie Green you can get a cart or walk. All 18 holes will be ready for play but the driving range is not open.

Check back often for our golf tournaments this season for area charities and organizations.

Have fun and let em fly!