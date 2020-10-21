It's one of the saddest articles that we have to write each year. Sioux Falls Golf has closed Kuehn Park for the rest of the season and has changed the hours at Prairie Green and Elmwood.

Due to the recent weather, the decision has been made by Sioux Falls Golf to close Kuehn Park for the remainder of the season, which by looking at the weather forecasts in general there doesn't appear to be much of a season left anyways.

Prairie Green will undergo a drainage project on the front nine, leaving only the back nine available for play starting on Monday, October 26. Golfers can still play 18 holes at Prairie Green but will have to play the back nine twice.

As of now, all 27 holes at Elmwood will remain open for play as long as the weather allows. Heck, the east 9 at Elmwood is fast to play and still manageable in 35-degree weather!

Hours are both Elmwood and Prairie Green have changed. Both clubhouses and courses will now only be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Players are still able to purchase gear at both locations and get more information regarding season passes for 2021.

Sioux Falls Golf will continue to update golfers on Elmwood and Prairie Green's status on its website and Twitter account.

Here's to hoping that we get a couple of days where the temperatures reach back into the 50s or even mid-50s, so we can all jump back comfortably on the course.

Until then, maybe you'll see me out there in 35-degree weather trying to make the most of it.