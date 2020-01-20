Sioux Falls Glo Hotel Opening at Dawley Farms Soon

I always say that if you don't drive around Sioux Falls for a week or two you'll miss something new being built in the city. For me, that is the case of the soon-to-open, Glo Hotel. Located in the Dawley Farms Village area, the new hotel is filling a growing need on the east side.

For instance, Harmodon Park tournament-goers will soon have a much shorter drive to comfortable lodging. Visiting family, and shoppers, too, will have a place to chill out (fitness center, indoor-outdoor pool, work and meeting spaces, etc.) on that side of Sioux Falls.

The concept and name Glo have everything to do with the hotel's appearance and goals. Best Western Hotels & Resorts wanted a boutique line of hotels that offered traditional hotel amenities, with a modern vibe and look, in a comfortable price range.

"As the name implies, Glo hotels will be highly visible, with LED lighting used to illuminate the sides of the hotels and reception desks. The hotels’ interiors will feature a contemporary design with furniture intended to be multi-functional and maximize space." Overall, Best Western says Glo will "appeal to savvy travelers who expect the best in value, design, and comfort”.

Hiring has already begun here in Sioux Falls and will continue into February with an opening date planned for early March.

Sources: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan and Travel Daily Media

Enter your number to get our free mobile app