Sioux Falls Girl Dies Following Injuries Sustained at Daycare

People of the Sioux Empire have a chance to help a family dealing with the tragic death of their daughter following an accident at a Sioux Falls daycare.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a GoFundMe page has been established for the Biver Family of Sioux Falls after the loss of their three-year-old daughter Sophia on Wednesday (May12).

Sioux Falls Police told Dakota News Now, the accident occurred while the young girl was at her daycare in the 5300 block of South Solberg Avenue on Monday (May 10).

According to the police report, the girl's neck got wrapped by a rope that was part of a piece of playground equipment located at the daycare. Staff found the girl, and she was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Family, friends and neighbors, together with people all over the area, have opened their hearts by pouring in support for the Biver family during this extremely difficult time. According to Dakota News Now, as of Thursday afternoon (May 13), over $30,000 has already been donated to the family via a GoFundMe page set up to honor Sophia and help the family with funeral related expenses.

Dakota News Now reports that police are still in the process of investigating the accident.

Source: Dakota News Now