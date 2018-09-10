Sioux Falls Gas Prices Slightly Lower

Between hurricanes and normal annual changes, gas prices should move lower.

According to AAA :

With the switchover to winter-blend gasoline fast approaching (September 15), gas prices are expected to decline this month. The threat of Hurricane Florence — which is now a Category 3 storm and projected to hit between South Carolina and Virginia by end of this week — will likely have an impact on East Coast gas prices this week should the storm follow its projected path. “A storm like this typically causes an increase in fuel purchases in the market and a slowdown in retail demand. Motorists can expect spikes in pump prices to be brief, but possibly dramatic,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “AAA will continue to monitor the storm and will provide updates. Motorists can find the latest gas prices at GasPrices.AAA.com.”

Gas prices in Sioux Falls are a little lower. The cheapest gas, according to GasBuddy.com is at Costco for $2.49 per gallon. They are followed by Sam's Club at $2.54 and the Love's and Flying J Truck Stops at $2.59 each.

Most places in Sioux Falls are charging around $2.68 per gallon.

Statewide gas is at $2.80 per gallon on average, down 3 cents from last week and a dime lower than a month ago.

