Sioux Falls Gas Prices Nearly Back to Pre-COVID Levels

It seems like a decade since we haven't had to deal with COVID-19, though it has yet to be a year since the craziness began. Things are slowly becoming more normal. One thing that is quickly getting back to normal is the price of gas.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is $2.34 per gallon. That is up just a penny from one week ago but is up 17 cents since December 18. But one year ago today the price of gas was only a nickel more at $2.39.

The average price statewide is a little bit lower but has gone up more substantially. Today the average sits at $2.31 per gallon, up to five cents from a week ago. A month ago the state average price was nearly identical to what it was in Sioux Falls at $2.18 per gallon.

If you are looking to travel to the Black Hills, as my family often does in February over the Presidents Daybreak, the prices, at least this week, are better than they are in the Sioux Falls area. The average price in Rapid City is $2.31 per gallon; three cents lower than in Sioux Falls.

Back in November when I was hunting in the Black Hills, that's about what the price was while prices in Sioux Falls were hanging around $2.00.

