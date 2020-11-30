Sioux Falls Gas Prices Increase After Thanksgiving

Fewer people than ever were traveling and driving around for Thanksgiving. However, that didn't keep gas prices from rising slightly.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls increased slightly since the end of the Thanksgiving weekend. The average price in the city is a penny higher than it was yesterday at $1.98 per gallon but is steady since one week ago. One month ago the price was three cents higher at $2.01.

“As COVID-19 cases increased, the national gas price average saw it’s cheapest November in 12 years,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson said in a press release. “Motorists can expect gas prices to mostly decrease in the days ahead, especially with demand showing the lowest reading since June.”

The average price in South Dakota is unchanged since last week at $2.07 per gallon. A month ago the average was $2.11.

In other places in the state, prices are significantly higher and lower than in Sioux Falls. While hunting north of the Pierre area I found that gas was only $1.77 in most places. The average price is $1.91.

Meanwhile, in Rapid City, you are likely to pay almost half a dollar more than in Pierre. The average price in the state's second-largest city is $2.29 per gallon. While driving around the Black Hills on my way to and from deer hunting I saw that in other places up in the hills was significantly higher.