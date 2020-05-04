As more and more people start to go back to work, the demand for gas will go up and so will the prices.

The price of gas in South Dakota has dropped again slightly over the last week, falling two cents to $1.61, according to AAA. A month ago the average price was $1.88. It seems like a long time ago, but a year ago we were paying $2.79 a gallon

“As some states begin to re-open businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Although U.S. gasoline demand has incrementally increased, it remains below 6 million b/d.”

The average price of gas in Sioux Falls is slightly lower as well. The average price is down two cents to $1.50 per gallon according to GasBuddy.com. The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls can be found at Costco for $1.39. The Freedom on Minnesota has it for $1.42, Holiday on South Cliff for $1.44, and the Shell on South Minnesota for $1.47.