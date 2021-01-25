Sioux Falls Gas Prices Climb Slows Down Slightly

Driving around town over the course of the last week was somewhat calming to see that the steady increase in gas prices decided to take a break.

As of today, January 25, 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is $2.34 according to AAA. The increase is steady, only rising a penny, the same amount as the week before. One month ago, on Christmas Day, gas was just $2.18.

Statewide prices have moved in a similar fashion to Sioux Falls. The average price in South Dakota is $2.33 per gallon, up to two cents since last week and up to twelve cents over the last month.

Nationally the trend is similar.

“Most motorists continue to see gas prices increase, but at a slower rate than the past few weeks,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Part of that is due to more stable crude oil prices throughout January. However, if demand continues another week of substantial increases, we can expect to see pump prices get more expensive.”

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is at Costco for $1.97 per gallon. The next best price is at both the Love's and Flying J truck stops where regular unleaded is $2.20. Depending on where you go, most stations are selling gas for between $2.29 and $2.39.

My biggest hope is that there will be a nice little dip in prices before we take a little trip to the Black Hills for the Presidents Day school break.

