Sioux Falls FunSki Things To Do This Week

2020 Funski is this weekend at Great Bear Ski Valley just east of Sioux Falls. It's two days of outdoor fun on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th.

The two-day event that benefits the Children's Inn which is an abuse shelter here in Sioux Falls. There are lots of ways to have fun! Here is the schedule:

Friday, January 17

- Snow Sculpture Contest – 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Event Kick-Off Party – 5:45 p.m.

- Snow Tube Races: Time trials at 6:30 p.m., Races at 7 p.m.

- Rail Jam – 6:30 p.m.

- Snow Sculpture Contest Judging – 9 p.m.

- Music in the Chalet - 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

- Fat Bike Race (In front of Chalet and Beginner Hill) - 8 a.m.

- Snow Soccer - 10 a.m.

- Cross Country Ski Race – 10 a.m.

- Downhill Corporate Cup 1 p.m.

- Snowboard Giant Slalom – 3 p.m.

- Zipfy Sled Races – 4 p.m.

Get more information and register for all these events by going to funski.org. The Media One Funski raised over $35,000 in 2019 and has helped to raise over $900,000 for the Sioux Falls Children's Inn to date.

Cathedral - TSP (Photo by Jeff Harkness/Townsquare Media)