Sioux Falls Food Insecure-What Can You Do?

It's almost like fighting a disease. Hunger. And with thousands of people in the Sioux Empire who are food insecure a new website has been launched to help individuals and families get food.

Dakota News Now has reported that 23,000 people in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties are food insecure. The new website Sioux Falls Hunger, which is funded by the Faith Temple Food Giveaway, is up and running with resources for those who are hungry and resources for those who can donate and volunteer.

Programs that are available to those in need include daily and quarterly opportunities. Weekly programs are in place to assist clients too.

According to Dakota News Now, volunteering opportunities through the 211 Helpline Center are also available through the site and SDSU Extension will be sharing monthly nutrition tips.

