Sioux Falls Food Giveaway

Another Faith Temple Food Giveaway is this Friday, July 17, 2020, at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. There are a few important changes in how the giveaway will happen.

The giveaway is now a "contactless" drive-thru format. Recipients will stay in their cars while a worker will load the food directly into vehicles.

According to the Faith Temple Food Giveaway website, the first 600 adults over the age of 18 will receive a box of food which will include meat, milk, fresh produce, bread, and other items.

Use the north entrance off of Madison St. to enter the Fairgrounds and follow the signs for the giveaway. There is no need to register, just show up at the Nordstrom-Johnson Building north of the Grandstand.

The giveaway begins at 4 pm and ends at 6 pm or after the 600 adult receives food, whichever happens first. Arrive early so you can be sure to get a box.

There will be another giveaway on Friday, July 24, then they will take two weeks off for the Sioux Empire Fair, before returning on Friday, August 14.