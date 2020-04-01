Sioux Falls Firetruck Parade is No April Fools Joke

We already know how special our first-responders are and here is even more proof. Tonight (April 1) from 7 to 8 PM, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be parading fire trucks through various neighborhoods around the city. No joke!

It is our extraordinary firefighters' way of spreading a little happiness and cheer during what is turning out to be an extremely stressful and trying time for everyone. You're encouraged to come outside, get a little fresh air with your family and wait for the trucks to come by.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to ask you to take selfies or photos with the firetrucks in the background and post them to social media. You can tag @siouxfallsfire on either Facebook or Twitter with your photos!

Firefighters have mapped out their routes for this first tour of the city and depending on everyone's participation and future availability, they hope to do more tours/parades in different neighborhoods, soon!

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews can't wait to see a whole bunch of smiles this evening, but, they do want to remind everyone, that their first and foremost job, is responding to emergencies in Sioux Falls.

So, they're asking for understanding, if they need to alter, delay, or cancel their planned routes for tonight.

Once again this is tonight's parade route.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

