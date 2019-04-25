Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to three fires, all within a few hours of each other, on Wednesday (April 23) and Thursday (April 24).

The first reported fire was at 6512 W. 67th Street at 8:45 PM on Wednesday.

"The first arriving crew reported smoke coming from the lower level of the home. The crew conducted a size up of the structure and found a small fire in one of the bedrooms of the lower level," said Battalion Chief Michael J. Clauson. "The crew entered the structure and conducted a search of the lower level. SFFR crews extinguished the fire in approximately five minutes."

Everyone in the home was able to safely get out.

A few hours later, at 12:12 AM, the call came into Sioux Falls Fire Rescue for help at an apartment fire at 6200 West 43rd Street.

"The first arriving crew reported smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a townhouse style apartment, said Battalion Chief Michael J. Clauson. "The crew conducted a search of the apartment involved and confirmed that there was fire inside. There were no residents in the apartment at the time SFFR crews arrived. SFFR crews extinguished the fire in approximately five minutes."

The fire was contained to the townhouse where it started.

Within minutes the third call came in. This one at 12:50 AM at an apartment building in the 100 block S Holly Avenue where a resident saw smoke in a hallway. Crews arriving could see smoke coming from a vent in the roof and immediately evacuated residents still inside. Using a thermal imaging camera, crews spotted the flames hidden from view up in the attic.

"After securing a water supply, the crew opened the ceiling and found the fire in the attic area. While the first crew pulled ceiling and insulation down and extinguished the fire, another crew was opening the roof to allow the smoke and hot gas to escape," said Battalion Chief Jim Powers. "With a coordinated attack, the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of arrival."

One of the apartments just below the fire had smoke and water damage, and all residents of the building were not allowed to stay.

There were no injuries in any of the fires.