Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Reminds You Not To Do This On July 4th

People around the country are getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July in a huge way this year especially since COVID-19 kind of extinguished those plans last year.

As always, the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crew wants all residents to have fun during the holiday weekend. However, it is important to remember that safety rules during the 4th of July must be exercised when handling explosives like fireworks.

Did you know that more than 19,500 fires are started by fireworks each year? Children between 10-years-old and 14-years-old also experience the highest rate of fireworks’ injuries, with more than 36% of the victims of fireworks injuries occurring in individuals under the age of 15. Sparklers alone account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks’ injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue provides this information and even a demonstration on how to properly dispose of fireworks in a YouTube video. The first thing is: You NEVER throw away a firework or any explosive device in the garbage can right after its use. If you do, then your trash can is going to end up in flames just like the one in the picture.

The steps to protecting you and your family this 4th of July are simple:

Step 1: Soak used fireworks in water for at least five hours

Step 2: Double wrap soaked fireworks in a plastic bag

Step 3: Dispose of the wrapped fireworks in your trash can

Pretty simple, right? Oh...one more thing. If you do plan on celebrating America's birthday with fireworks, do not let kids handle them even if they are just sparklers. Sparklers are extremely hot and can reach up to 1200 degrees! Yikes! Plus, it's never a good idea for adults to handle fireworks after consuming alcoholic beverages.

Thanks to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue for providing this helpful information! Have fun this 4th of July and be safe!

