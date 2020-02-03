Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Battles Storage Unit Fire

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to S and J Mini Storage at 1705 E Rice Street on Saturday afternoon to battle a fire.

Dakota News Now reports that crews found a row of storage units consumed in heavy smoke and flames. Nobody was at the scene when crews arrived.

It took firefighters only 20 minutes to extinguish the fire from the building's exterior.

Crews began overhaul operations in an effort to ensure the fire would not restart.

There is significant fire and smoke damage to several storage units and their contents

There were no reported injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.