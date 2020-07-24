Sioux Falls Featured On Drew Binsky Travel Blog

I'll be honest. I hadn't heard of Drew Binsky until a few of his videos were making the rounds locally because a couple of Sioux Falls people were featured on his Travel Blog/Facebook.

If you are like me and don't know who he is, let me fill you in. Drew Binsky has a pretty popular travel blog. His mission statement on his Facebook page states, "Hello! I'm Drew Binsky -- I make daily travel videos, inspiring people to step out of their comfort zones while shattering stereotypes that the world is unsafe. I’ve visited 161 countries since 2012, and I’m on a mission to visit every country before turning 30. Join me as I take you on a journey to faraway places while telling unique stories about people, food, culture, and beyond. Thank you for watching my videos, and don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions you may have!"

Recently, he was in Sioux Falls and he featured Sanaa's Gourmet and local yo-yo champ, Tyler Duffy.

I live here and I didn't know a yo-yo master lived in Sioux Falls! Impressive. I had a yo-yo growing up and I was pretty good at 'walk the dog' and the 'cradle' thing. I could also pause it at the bottom. I don't know what that's called. That was the extent of my expertise. Tyler puts me to shame.

However, I do know a little more about Sanaa's Gourmet. I love food. I have been to Sanaa's before and everything in the video is true. The food is great and Sanaa seems pretty cool.

I'm actually kind of jealous of Drew. He's not even 30 and he's been to so many places! I love the idea of encouraging people to step out of their comfort zone and show them places that they might not otherwise go! Keep up the good work!