Sioux Falls Family of Six without Place to Live after Fire

A Sioux Falls family is without a place to live as a fire broke out in their garage and spread into a large portion of their home.

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities were notified of the blaze at 2404 South Stephen Avenue a little after 5:30 Saturday morning, (July 20). Upon arrival, crews found the garage fully engulfed in flames, and the fire beginning to spread to other parts of the home.

After the initial investigation, it appears the fire originated from a car that was parked inside the garage. The fire quickly spread from the car to other areas of the residence. At this time, there is reason to believe the fire started because of an intentional act. Authorities are still in the process of conducting the investigation regarding the incident.

According to KSFY, crews were able to extinguish the blaze within a 15 minute period, but, not before the fire damaged two cars, the garage, and a large portion of the families home.

The fire did not do any damage to other nearby homes in the area.

Source: KSFY TV