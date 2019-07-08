Sioux Falls Family Loses Home and Family Pet to Fire Friday Night

A fire destroyed a mobile home and took the life of a family pet over the weekend in northern Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting that a blaze broke out around 9:30 PM in a mobile home on Tombill Place, located just east of I-229 near Great Bear Recreation Park on Friday, (July 5).

According to KSFY, when Sioux Falls Fire Rescue arrived, they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. All of the residents living inside the house were able to make it out of the burning home safely with no injuries. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for one of the family pets.

KSFY reports the family was able to save one of their dog's, while the other, tragically perished in the fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is still conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of what started the mobile home fire.

Source: KSFY TV