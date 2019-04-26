Sioux Falls Family Displaced Due to Garage Fire

A Sioux Empire family is in need of a new place to live for a while after their garage caught fire and damaged a large portion of their house on Thursday night.

KSFY TV is reporting that a fire broke out around 6:20 PM on Thursday, (April 25) in a single stall garage of a home located on South Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.

According to KSFY, the entire family was able to exit the house before firefighters arrived on scene. Crews battled the blaze and were able to contain the majority of the damage to the garage and breezeway area of the house. There was moderate smoke damage done inside the remainder of the home.

The exact cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

KSFY reports the residents of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross until the structure is cable of being inhabited again.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to please take time to check your home smoke detectors to make sure they are functioning properly. They also recommend that you have an evacuation plan in place for your family in the event of a fire.

Source: KSFY TV