Sioux Falls Extras Needed for Christmas Short Film

I talked with writer-director Dempsey Tapley about his love for film, and his upcoming project that you can be a part of.

Tapley is filming a Christmas movie and could use 40 to 50 people to be extras in a scene they will be filming in Sioux Falls at the end of March. If you are interested in being a part of this one of the main things to remember is to show up and wear more earth tone clothes nothing bright colored.

From their Facebook event page:

40-50 Extras Needed for Local Christmas short-film. The scene will be a church scene.

Wear earthy-tones/hipster arrive or reserved Christmas clothes.

Free Pizza!

All ages.

No all need to stay for the full shoot.

Location: Full Circle Book Coop

Date: Sunday, March 31st, 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM

You can check out all the details on their Facebook event page here.

If you have more questions you can message writer and director Dempsey Tapley.