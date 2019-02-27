Sioux Falls Extras Needed for Christmas Short Film

Carson Ganci/ThinkStock

I talked with writer-director Dempsey Tapley about his love for film, and his upcoming project that you can be a part of.

Tapley is filming a Christmas movie and could use 40 to 50 people to be extras in a scene they will be filming in Sioux Falls at the end of March. If you are interested in being a part of this one of the main things to remember is to show up and wear more earth tone clothes nothing bright colored.

From their Facebook event page:

  • 40-50 Extras Needed for Local Christmas short-film. The scene will be a church scene.
  • Wear earthy-tones/hipster arrive or reserved Christmas clothes.
  • Free Pizza!
  • All ages.
  • No all need to stay for the full shoot.
  • Location: Full Circle Book Coop
  • Date: Sunday, March 31st, 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM

You can check out all the details on their Facebook event page here.

If you have more questions you can message writer and director Dempsey Tapley.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Christmas, Movies
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top