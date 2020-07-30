Sioux Falls Event To Bring Awareness To Child Trafficking

Today, Thursday, July 30th is World Day Against HumanTrafficking. Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) is a national organization that's working on the front lines to rescue children from this modern-day slavery. A national movement called "RISE UP FOR CHILDREN" is an awareness campaign initiated by Operation Underground Railroad that will be playing today.

There will also be numerous other local events involving thousands of volunteers all over the USA and around the world. Last week, when Mariah Brunz of Sioux Falls visited the ourrescue.org website, she noticed that no event was listed for Sioux Falls.

With a simple post to Facebook asking if anyone else would be interested, she ignited a flame that's resulted in dozens of people from Sioux Falls helping to plan a rally.

The Sioux Falls Rise Up For Children Rally which will happen this evening at Highest Health Chiropractic, on 57th & Louise Avenue tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

People will be encouraged to hold signs for the passing traffic to see and there will be a few local speakers before a live stream from O.U.R. founder and CEO Tim Ballard, who will discuss many things surrounding child trafficking around the world and in the U.S.

It's the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world. 2020 has been a horrific year for our children. Since COVID-19 hit, The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) has experienced a 90.46% increase in CyberTipline reports between January - June 2020 versus the same time period in 2019, and the numbers continue to rise.

Get involved locally! Find more info at "Rise Up For Children Sioux Falls".