Sioux Falls Elementary Students Need Your Shoes For Drive

If you have some new or gently used shoes or boots you can donate them for a great cause. The students of All-City Elementary at Jane Addams in Sioux Falls are collecting shoes to help people in developing nations like Haiti.

All of the shoes collected will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network which helps raise funds for organizations by collecting gently worn, used and new shoes.

People in these nations will be able to clean them to make them like new again and sell them in their community for profit.

KSFY TV is reporting that All-City Elementary partners with the POET Foundation and Savers for this project. POET will provide a financial match for how much the students collect and Savers will contribute gently worn, used and new shoes.

The students are looking for any sizes of new, gently worn or used shoes. You can donate by dropping the shoes off at Jane Addams. The address is 2511 West Brookings Street in Sioux Falls. The students hope to collect 7,500 pounds of shoes, which would raise $3,000 for the developing nations.