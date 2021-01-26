Sioux Falls Elementary Schools Help Baby with Rare Blood Disorder

The great thing about Sioux Falls, and the people who live in it, is the way we rally around each other.

Another example of that is now in full display, as members in the community are running to the aid of a second-grade teacher and her family, who welcomed a baby boy into the world in November and then found out he has a rare blood disorder.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Eugene Field Elementary second grade teacher, Rebecca Zangara, gave birth to the "light of her life," baby Lucas almost three months ago. Since that time, they have been on quite a journey.

Zangara told Dakota News Now, "Lucas was extremely anemic, and he was in heart failure and respiratory failure.”

Baby Lucas was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called Diamond-Blackfan Anemia. DBA disorder happens when bone marrow does not make enough red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body.

To complicate matters even further, Zangara also found out she has DBA. Fortunately for Zangara, she hasn't experienced any symptoms and is considered in remission. But she has no idea what the future holds for herself and baby Lucas. Hopefully, someday soon, Lucas will also be in remission.

According to Dakota News Now, doctors told Zangara that Lucas will need blood transfusions for the rest of his life unless other treatments options end up helping him. Right now, Lucas is receiving a blood transfusion every nine to ten days.

Zangara's co-workers at Eugene Field Elementary put together a blood replenishing drive at the school that quickly filled up. The drive is designed to honor Lucas and other people in the community who require blood transfusions on a regular basis.

The generosity of the folks at Eugene Field has helped to create a domino effect at other schools here in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now reports that additional blood drives are now planned for three more elementary schools here in the Sioux Empire:

Jane Addams Elementary on (February 18th) from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

R.F. Pettigrew Elementary on (February 19th) from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

And Hayward Elementary on (March 1st) from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

If you would like to give the gift of life at one of these blood drives, you can find donor information here.

There has also been a GoFundMe page established to help the Zangara family with medical expenses. Donations can be made here.

Source: Dakota News Now

