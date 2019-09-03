Sioux Falls Elementary School Shoe Drive

What are your kids learning when they go to school today, and who are they helping out? If they attend classes at All-City Elementary here in Sioux Falls they might be learning how to share with the rest of the world and raise funds for their school at the same time!

We just heard of All-City Elementary and their Shoe Drive. This fall, All-City Elementary PTO is conducting its 3rd Annual Shoe Drive Fundraiser. The event is going on through the month of September as part of an effort to raise funds for their PTO. They are raising funds for their school and working toward more green earth as they repurpose shoes instead of adding to landfills.

ACE PTO earns funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs and scarce Proceeds from the sale of these shoes that are collected are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

All-City Elementary at Jane Adams would like your help. The school is the place for you to to drop off shoes and put them to good use. You can drop off your shoes at the school. All-City Elementary, 2511 West Brookings Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104.

For more information contact Donna Stolz at ACEFundraisingCoordinator@gmail.com or call her at 612-709-1238.