Sioux Falls Election Results

Sioux Falls voters turned out on Tuesday for the primary election casting votes for local and state lawmakers. The Sioux Falls City Council election results are still incomplete with only 79% reported, according to Dakota News Now.

Councilmember Greg Neitzert was leading Julian Beaudion with 1,426 votes. The city council at large race has Alex Jensen ahead of Theresa Stehly. Sioux Falls School Board races are another race yet to be decided with Cynthia Mickelson leading Sarah Stokke. Counting will resume at 10:00 AM Wednesday.

Voters chose the incumbents in the South Dakota congressional race. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds took 75% of the vote over Rep. Scyller Borglum. And Rep. Dusty Johnson had 76% of the vote to defeat Liz Marty May.

South Dakotans gave the nod to Joe Biden for the Presidential primary with 77% of the vote.