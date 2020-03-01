Sioux Falls Eighth Street Bridge Construction

Getting to the East Bank this summer will take a little longer as the city of Sioux Falls will once again have a heavily traveled street shutdown.

The Eighth Street Bridge rehabilitation project is slated to begin later this month weather permitting. Plans for the construction will be discussed at a public open house on Friday, March 6 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Downtown Public Library, Rooms A and B, 200 North Dakota Avenue. You can view project updates, commuter route information, and detour routes, and sign up to receive project updates via email on the City’s website.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, once construction begins, the bridge will be closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic for the duration of construction.

Eighth Street Bridge, a distinctive historic bridge in Sioux Falls, is on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as a pivotal connection between the East Bank and Downtown Sioux Falls.

The rehabilitation will improve the existing infrastructure to the bridge while retaining its historic nature.

Along with rehabilitating the bridge, the project will entail East Bank greenway improvements to the bike trail system that runs underneath the bridge, along with lighting enhancements on the arch and balustrade railing.

