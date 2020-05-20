Sioux Falls Downtown Sculptor Vandal arrested In Alaska

Sioux Falls SculptureWalk has become a crown jewel in the revitalized atmosphere of the downtown scene. Each year for the last 17 years artists from around the world provide some 50 plus different pieces of artwork that are displayed outdoors downtown for locals and visitors to enjoy at no cost.

The works of art are displayed for one year. The sculptures are for sale and the artists themselves can win one of many award categories and win a portion of the $15,000 prize money.

Back on May 4th the statue located in front of Lucky's bar named "Protection" was pushed over and broken. The value of that sculpture was estimated at $16,000.

The Argus Leader reported an arrest has been made in the case. 35-year-old Brady Alexander Jackson of Fairbanks, Alaska was arrested. A warrant had been issued for Jackson's arrest and Wednesday it was announced that the suspect had been charged with one count of vandalism for intentional damage to property between $100,000 and $500,000.

Jackson was arrested in Fairbanks, Alaska and if convicted could get up to 15 years in prison and have to pay a $30,000 fine.