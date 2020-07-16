Sioux Falls Downtown Loft Tour Is This Saturday

Anyone that has lived in Sioux Falls for a number of years has seen the transformation that has occurred in downtown.

If you were somehow able to go back in time, to say, the 1970's and compare the downtown area then, to what it looks like today, you would be absolutely amazed at all of the changes downtown Sioux Falls has undergone in roughly four decades.

First, and foremost, downtown is so much cleaner than it once was. The city and in particular the downtown region, has gone through quite the beautification process. There's a variety of trendy places to shop and eat, along with a nice mix of culture and things to see.

One of those things to see will be on display this weekend, as the residents of Sioux Falls get a chance to take a glimpse of what it's like to live in downtown on Saturday.

Dakota News Now is reporting the Downtown Loft Tour gets underway on Saturday (July 18) from 11 AM to 3 PM.

People will be able to get a glimpse of downtown living that day as they get to take a self-guided tour of 11 different locations throughout downtown.

The tour will consist of a number of different lofts. According to Dakota News Now, most of them are occupied, but, some will be available to be rented. Many of these locations would not be available for the public to view if it were not for the special downtown loft tour happening on Saturday.

Social distancing guidelines will be in play that day thanks to COVID-19, and participants are strongly encouraged to wear face masks.

2020 Downtown Loft Tour passes will be available for purchase on Saturday at the main entrance of The Cascade at Falls Park at 701 North Phillips Avenue. Get the details on how you can purchase your loft passes here.

Source: Dakota News Now