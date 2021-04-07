Sioux Falls Dominates As Home To Best BBQ Joints In South Dakota

Nothing screams the Midwest like some good old-fashioned barbequed food. Whether you're firing up the grill to make the perfect steak or cooking the classic BBQ chicken, the flavor is the key element to each BBQ dish.

So where can you find the best BBQ joints in South Dakota? Well, apparently right here in Sioux Falls!

Best Things South Dakota proves that Sioux Falls truly dominates as the top BBQ city in the state. One local BBQ spot even earned the top spot. Full Disclaimer: Some restaurants on the list from Best Things South Dakota are sadly no longer in business. These establishments include Rowdy Hog Smokin’ BBQ (Sioux Falls), RC BBQ Company (Rapid City), and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (Rapid City). However, it does not mean I can't include one of them on the list. I even added a few local BBQ favorites that weren't mentioned on the original list.

So the next time you're in the mood for some savory BBQ, check out the best BBQ joints in South Dakota!

What's your favorite BBQ food?