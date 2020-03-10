Sioux Falls ‘Dining For Kids’ To ‘Cure Kids Cancer’
Dinning For Kids can help Cure Kids Cancer. All you have to do is dine out for lunch or dinner or both on Thursday, March 19! A portion of your bill will benefit Sanford Children’s Cure Kids Cancer!
Be sure to listen and please tell your friends about the Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon coming up on March 26 & 27 on all Results Radio stations. Please stop by and visit us as we broadcast live from Sanford Children's Castle of Care from 6 a.m. To 6 p.m.
Please plan on dining at one of these participating restaurants:
- Noodles & Company
- Chevy's Fresh Mex
- Firehouse Subs
- The Keg Chicken
- Oh My Cupcakes!
- Honeybaked Ham
- Pickle Barrel
- Ruby Tuesday
- The Attic
- Zoup
- Wingstop
