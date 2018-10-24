Sioux Falls Deploying New and Improved Snow Alert System

As Sioux Falls prepares for winter - and the inevitable snowfall that comes with it - the city has launched a new snow alert text messaging system to better inform its citizens. Text alerts will now be sent as soon as snow emergencies have been declared.

Regan Smith, Emergency Manager for the City, says the new system allows for more timely and useful alerts and can send out 1,000 messages per second, compared to the previous system which took hours to notify the public.

The city’s new notification system also now allows the emergency management team to notify the entire city, or a targeted area of the city, about specific hazards, disasters, and evacuation orders if necessary.

The system will also be expanded in Spring 2019 to include more opt-in choices for city notifications such as neighborhood mosquito spraying, pool information, and park and library activities.

To start receiving snow alerts, text “SNOWALERT” to 888-777 . Messages will only be sent to people who have opted into the messaging system. Individuals enrolled in the city’s previous alert system will continue to receive snow alert text messages.

Source: City of Sioux Falls