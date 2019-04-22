Sioux Falls Cowboy Chicken Unexpectedly Closes

Sioux Falls Cowboy Chicken posted a note on their front entrance door saying: “Cowboy Chicken is permanently closed. Thank you to the Sioux Falls community for your patronage!”

Cowboy Chicken: Wood Fire Rotisserie located at 2700 West 41st Street opened on January 25th of 2018.

Franchise Restaurants Concept out of Omaha is the group that brought Cowboy Chicken to the city. The group is also behind the HuHot Mongolian Grills in Sioux Falls

Cowboy Chicken was founded in Dallas in 1981. This was their first restaurant in South Dakota. Cowboy Chicken is a fast-casual restaurant. You ordered at the counter and the food is brought to your table.