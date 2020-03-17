Sioux Falls COVID-19 Relief Fund Established

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced today the establishment of the One Sioux Falls Fund to help those affected by the coronavirus.

People who live in the Sioux Falls area, which includes, Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner, and McCook Counties, will be able to apply for funds to avoid evictions and other financial hardships if they are unable to work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bill Earley of Sioux Falls, the former CEO of the Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties in California, volunteered to lead the fundraising efforts and to distribute the money.

“I have faith that South Dakota’s members of Congress will do what’s needed to help those in need in the wake of COVID-19,” said TenHaken. “Still, there will likely be gaps in the system and I don’t want anyone to fall through the cracks in Sioux Falls. It has been humbling to see business leaders come forward to contribute to this effort. Our community has a tremendous heart, and we need the community banded together now more ever. I would ask for other businesses to answer the need at this time to cover assistance gaps that could occur, especially for those on a limited income and unable to work right now.”

The mayor also encouraged people to spend money at local establishments as best they can right now.

“I want to encourage people to remember our small business owners. Dining in at establishments may not be an option at the moment, but take out, delivery and gift cards can help keep these local establishments afloat during this difficult time,” TenHaken said.

