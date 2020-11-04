Sioux Falls Council Passes City Face Mask Mandate

The Sioux Falls City Council voted and passed the first reading of a city-wide mask mandate. The mask mandate intended to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus will go for a second reading on Tuesday, November 10.

According to Dakota News Now, the council vote was 7-1. Councilor Greg Neitzert was the only council member voting against sending the mandate on for a second reading.

If passed the measure would require face masks or covering to be worn in indoor public places where 6-foot social distancing cannot be achieved or maintained.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 3 the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 1004 new cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 13,367 active cases, 46,858 total confirmed cases, 480 people currently hospitalized, and 446 deaths.

The Center for Disease Control says “wearing cloth masks can help prevent people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading the virus. Make sure your cloth mask: fits snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, completely covers the nose and mouth, is secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric, allows for breathing without restriction, and can be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.”