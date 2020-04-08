Sioux Falls Costco Priority To Responders, Healthcare, Seniors

Costco has stated on their website that in response to the COVID-19 outbreak they are temporarily allowing priority access to their warehouses for Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs, and firefighters.

Healthcare workers and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.

Also, Costco is now offering special operating hours for members ages 60 or Older. Until further notice, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments. The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app